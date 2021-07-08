Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Parker Hanson makes professional baseball debut

By Cordell Wright
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One-armed pitcher, Parker Hanson, made his professional baseball debut with the Sioux Falls Canaries, Wednesday night.

“Took me by surprise that I’m actually playing professional baseball, I’d say the first batter I faced I had a few nerves and after that, I just got into competing mode, because I didn’t want to let the team down. I wanted to go out there and show them what I’m capable of,” Hanson said.

Mike Meyer, the Manager of the Canaries, was the one that made the call to Hanson letting him know that they wanted him to pitch.

“We got him in the game yesterday and he did great. Six innings, four hits, two runs, and one earned. He had a great outing for us,” Meyer said.

While Parker was happy with his performance in his debut, he doesn’t want it to stop there.

“I don’t want to be done yet, hopefully, I can keep playing through the summer,” Hanson said.

Which seems to be likely.

“We saw enough yesterday. My pitching coach and I were said to each other, we’re going to put this guy in the rotation,” Meyer said.

Parkers first professional strikeout came against former MLB player, Casey Gillaspie, who played for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Lee Smith
Colton man charged with animal cruelty in ‘gruesome’ death of dog, puppies
File
Man killed in boating accident near Clark
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Teen on life support after deadly Iowa water ride accident
File photo of a platoon of South Dakota National Guard troops in formation.
Noem approves additional South Dakota National Guard deployment to southern border
Daniel Diaz, 39, faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, peeping and prowling. He...
Dad tackles sex offender who broke into 5-year-old’s room

Latest News

Soon, Northern State and local schools will be partnering to bring more science related...
NSU STEM kits coming soon to local schools
Parker Hanson makes professional baseball debut
Parker Hanson makes professional baseball debut
Due to the pandemic many women missed or got behind on their regular check-ups and screenings.
Avera Medical Minute: What to know about women’s health check-ups and screenings
Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the primary threats
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather