Parker Hanson makes professional baseball debut

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One-armed pitcher, Parker Hanson, made his professional baseball debut with the Sioux Falls Canaries, Wednesday night.

“Took me by surprise that I’m actually playing professional baseball, I’d say the first batter I faced I had a few nerves and after that, I just got into competing mode, because I didn’t want to let the team down. I wanted to go out there and show them what I’m capable of,” Hanson said.

Mike Meyer, the Manager of the Canaries, was the one that made the call to Hanson letting him know that they wanted him to pitch.

“We got him in the game yesterday and he did great. Six innings, four hits, two runs, and one earned. He had a great outing for us,” Meyer said.

While Parker was happy with his performance in his debut, he doesn’t want it to stop there.

“I don’t want to be done yet, hopefully, I can keep playing through the summer,” Hanson said.

Which seems to be likely.

“We saw enough yesterday. My pitching coach and I were said to each other, we’re going to put this guy in the rotation,” Meyer said.

Parkers first professional strikeout came against former MLB player, Casey Gillaspie, who played for the Tampa Bay Rays.

