Parker Hanson shines in Canaries loss in game one of doubleheader

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Former Augustana standout and Athlete of the Week Parker Hanson signed with the Canaries Wednesday and it didn’t take long for #45 to see the field. When the Birds fell behind Kansas City 5-0 after one inning of the first game of a doubleheader, Hanson made his debut and he was dazzling. He pitched 6 solid innings and gave up only 1 earned run in the 7-1 Monarchs win. It was the 7th straight loss for the Birds who then tried to snap their skid in game two.

Nick Gotta and Zane Gurwitz each had a pair of RBI’s as the Canaries took a 6-3 lead. But the visitors rallied to take a 7-6 lead into the final inning and added to the Birds deficit. The Monarchs prevailed 8-6 as the Canaries left the bases loaded in the bottom of the 7th.

