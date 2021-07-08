Police: Sioux Falls ATM burglaries potentially linked to similar reports nationwide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police are investigating recent ATM burglaries in the city that could potentially be connected to a string of similar burglaries nationwide.

Police responded to southwest Sioux Falls near Oxbow Park at around 4 am for an ATM that was reportedly broken into. Police say the ATM was torn apart and parts were scattered across a parking lot. Police are unsure how much money was taken from the ATM.

Surveillance video shows three men wearing face masks tear the ATM open with a truck stolen nearby. The van was later found near 49th Street and Kiwanis Avenue.

Police believe the suspects are connected to other ATM burglaries in the Sioux Falls area. Police say the suspects are potentially linked to similar burglaries reported in other states and cities across the country.

Police ask if anyone with information on the suspects or the stolen van to call CrimeStoppers at 367-7007.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.