Search warrant results in two arrests on multiple charges in Mitchell

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are facing a long list of drug- and weapons-related charges after police executed a search warrant at a Mitchell residence.

Thirty-five-year-old Cale Bender and 28-year-old Hailee Flores were arrested Wednesday night, according to the Mitchell Police Department.

Police say they searched a residence on on Minnesota Street just north of Havens Avenue as part of an ongoing burglary and drug investigation. During the search, officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, and stolen property.

Both Bender and Flores were arrested for possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession of stolen property, and several drug-related charges, including violation of a drug-free zone.

The Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the investigation. Authorities have not given any specifics about the burglary connected to the stolen property.

