Sisseton community members call for investigation after alleged assault

SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A woman is recovering from an alleged assault near Sisseton last month that put her in the hospital. And advocates are calling for transparency, and a closer look into whether the incident was a potential hate crime.

28 year old Morningstar Kitto is back home after spending time in a Fargo hospital. She said in the early morning hours of June 20th, she was at the Lake Traverse Resort with her cousin when she was attacked outside the bar by five white individuals.

“I remember getting kicked in my knee, and getting slandered racial names, you know.” said Kitto.

Now she and her family are asking that more be done to investigate whether the incident was a hate crime. And they’re calling that those involved be arrested.

“Somebody should be sitting in jail. I mean, five of those people that were on her, those five people should be in jail. And nobody is sitting in jail. It’s a crime itself because they broke her leg, that’s aggravated assault.” said Kitto’s father Carlos Kitto.

A number of people showed up outside at the Roberts County Sheriff’s Department looking for an answer as well, noting that this isn’t the first time an incident has occurred between indigenous and non-indigenous individuals.

“If we don’t start standing up for each other. There’s 4.8 million of left. And with people being murdered, our people being murdered and disappearing, we have to stand up for each other. We’re not going to take hate crimes against out people.” said activist Julia Fike.

And Kitto said what happened to her is just another bookmark in that history.

“It goes back that far. And anywhere where there’s a reservation, racism is bound to be within the boundaries of any indigenous tribe, in the surrounding area.” said Kitto.

Roberts County Sheriff Tyler Appel said all of the evidence in the incident is being reviewed. And he said the FBI has joined in, and is going through it’s own process before launching into anything further.

“Federal authorities have joined the investigation, into the allegation the incident was a racially motivated hate crime, and we will continue to assist them to ensure a fair and thorough investigation is completed.” said Appel.

Appel also said that a video of the incident was found, and reviewed by the Sheriff’s office and shown to the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribal leadership. He also said that the video was offered to be shown to the family of Kitto, but the family said they haven’t seen it yet.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.