South Dakota offers funding to help child care providers

File (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
File (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)(AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Social Services is making funding available to support child care programs thanks to new federal emergency relief money.

DSS officials said Thursday the state received $25 million from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act to support stabilization of child care programs and continue services for the families they serve.

“Child care providers are crucial to keeping South Dakota’s economy robust,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill in a press release. “The Department of Social Services wants to help ensure these valuable resources remain part of our communities across the state.”

Payments to providers are based on program size and the number of children in attendance, officials say. The funding is available to child care providers registered and licensed by the Department of Social Services. Eligible providers are being notified directly of the opportunity and will have until July 23 to submit their application for funding.

More information about the funding is available on the Department of Social Service’s website.

The Department of Social Services also provides assistance to low-incom families who need help with child care costs while parents work or attend school. Additional information including an online application is available at dss.sd.gov/childcare/childcareassistance/apply or by calling Child Care Services at (800) 227-3020.

