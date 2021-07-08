Two Native American tribes sue South Dakota for alleged voter suppression

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of South Dakota Native American tribes are suing the state for alleged voter suppression.

According to a press release, the lawsuit is an updated version of litigation that began last September. The Oglala and Rosebud Sioux Tribe say the state has not followed the National Voter Registration Act, which is a federal law that helps people register to vote through DMV’s.

They say many tribe members do not have access to DMV’s or other state facilities where they could register. They also allege that many who did register still weren’t able to vote because the state agencies never processed their applications. The tribes say South Dakota has a “long, troubled history” of disenfranchising voters saying the state prevented Native Americans from voting until the 1940s.

“Native voters in South Dakota have found it harder and harder to perform the simple act of registering to vote. As the number of registered voters plummets, the state has done nothing to fix this systemic problem,” said Rosebud Sioux Tribe President Rodney M. Bordeaux.

The lawsuit states that full compliance with the current law would help Native Americans have better access to voter registration sites in their communities.

