Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Two Native American tribes sue South Dakota for alleged voter suppression

(Source: WDAM)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of South Dakota Native American tribes are suing the state for alleged voter suppression.

According to a press release, the lawsuit is an updated version of litigation that began last September. The Oglala and Rosebud Sioux Tribe say the state has not followed the National Voter Registration Act, which is a federal law that helps people register to vote through DMV’s.

They say many tribe members do not have access to DMV’s or other state facilities where they could register. They also allege that many who did register still weren’t able to vote because the state agencies never processed their applications. The tribes say South Dakota has a “long, troubled history” of disenfranchising voters saying the state prevented Native Americans from voting until the 1940s.

“Native voters in South Dakota have found it harder and harder to perform the simple act of registering to vote. As the number of registered voters plummets, the state has done nothing to fix this systemic problem,” said Rosebud Sioux Tribe President Rodney M. Bordeaux.

The lawsuit states that full compliance with the current law would help Native Americans have better access to voter registration sites in their communities.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Lee Smith
Colton man charged with animal cruelty in ‘gruesome’ death of dog, puppies
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Teen on life support after deadly Iowa water ride accident
File photo of a platoon of South Dakota National Guard troops in formation.
Noem approves additional South Dakota National Guard deployment to southern border
Daniel Diaz, 39, faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, peeping and prowling. He...
Dad tackles sex offender who broke into 5-year-old’s room
FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
Microsoft warns users to update their PC immediately

Latest News

Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the primary threats
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
File
Man killed in boating accident near Clark
$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center
B-21 bomber (file)
New B-21 bomber headed to Ellsworth Air Force Base