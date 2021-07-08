Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

VIDEO: Man seen leaping from roof to roof accused of setting church’s cross on fire

By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Police said a man jumped from roof to roof to evade them after he reportedly set at least one church cross on fire.

He’s now in custody.

The man, dressed in only shorts and no shoes, made the harrowing jump from the roof of a church to another nearby roof. He then continued jumping to several different rooftops.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police department responded to the scene via air and ground.

As officers approached, at one point, the man straddled what appeared to be a utility line and used it to pull himself to the lip of another rooftop.

He continued to scale the side of another building, dangerously using wires to reach the top of yet another structure.

A witness said the man was throwing his clothes off the top of of the church roof and attempting to push the cross over, but when he couldn’t, he tried to light the cross on fire.

It is unclear if police attempted to communicate with the man early in the incident.

Copyright 2021 KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a platoon of South Dakota National Guard troops in formation.
Noem approves additional South Dakota National Guard deployment to southern border
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Teen on life support after deadly Iowa water ride accident
FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
Microsoft warns users to update their PC immediately
A mother found drugs in her son's McDonald's Happy Meal box.
Mom finds drugs in son’s McDonald’s Happy Meal
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, Japan's Naomi Osaka walks into Margaret Court Arena...
Naomi Osaka says Michelle Obama, others reached out after stepping away for mental health
Sioux Falls Parks and Rec partnering with Police and Fire Departments to bring Hydrant Block...
Sioux Falls Parks and Rec partnering with Police and Fire Departments to bring Hydrant Block Parties
Hydrant Block Parties offering supplemental water fun for residents of Sioux Falls
Hydrant Block Parties offering supplemental water fun for residents of Sioux Falls
Tara Brazzle, 44, was arrested and charged in connection with the death of a newborn in 2007.
Nearly 14 years after newborn found dead in trash bin, woman arrested
Hydrant Block Parties to run every Thursday through mid-August
Hydrant Block Parties to run every Thursday through mid-August