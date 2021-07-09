Brookings Summer Arts Festival returns for 50th Anniversary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the region’s largest art festivals is making its return.

The Brookings Summer Arts Festival will celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend, July 10-11.

Each year, nearly 80,000 people make their way to Pioneer Park for the Brookings Summer Arts Festival.

Now the Chair of the Brookings Summer Arts Festival, Dan Kemp has been involved with the event since the late 1970′s. Over the years, he says the event has evolved and become one of the city’s most anticipated weekends.

“We meet September through June to plan for this, so it’s a big effort,” Kemp said. “We really look forward to having this event, and I think the city looks forward to it also.”

With more than 170 artist booths, the festival features a wide variety of unique pieces.

“I like to see the art here,” Kemp said. “I’m a very hands-on person, I like to go out and see things, and touch them, and be able to talk to the artists.”

“Artists are very fluid in what they do,” Shari Avery, a member of the Brookings Summer Arts Festival Board of Directors, said. “They don’t just keep creating the same thing, they tend to evolve and move on, so I think that the art has exceeded itself.”

Avery, also a long-time organizer of the event, says the art is just the beginning.

“The entertainment, the food, we have a children’s area, we have our ‘Living History’ area,” Avery said. “There is truly something for everyone here.”

President & CEO of the Brookings Area Chamber of Commerce Kelsey Doom says the Arts Festival goes way beyond Pioneer Park, with business trickling into the rest of the community.

“It really acts as a great incubator for small and micro-businesses that may not even intend to launch a business, but they might come to the Arts Festival and find that they have a real treasure,” Doom said.

The Brookings Summer Arts Festival opens to the public Saturday morning at 10:00.

“The joy in the park, just the joy, the laughter, the family gatherings that happen. People come in and just have a lot of fun,” Avery said.

For more information about the Brookings Summer Arts Festival, click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.