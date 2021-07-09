Canaries End Eight Game Skid With Win Over Kansas City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - During an eight game losing streak in which pitching often failed them, the Sioux Falls Canaries finally got back in the win column on the back of a gem from Tyler Garkow.

The righty held the Kansas City Monarchs hitless through the first four innings and struck out nine over 6.2 innings to lead the Canaries to a 5-1 victory on Thursday night at the Birdcage.

Garkow gave up just four hits and one run, handing the game off to Colby Wyatt who pitched the final 2.1 innings to bring home the victory for Sioux Falls (19-26).

Wyatt Ulrich extended his hit streak to 27 games with an RBI infield single in the bottom of the third that gave the Canaries their first run. It would be Ulrich’s only hit of the night in five at-bats.

Jordan Ebert went 2-4 with a run scored while Jabari Henry and Shamoy Christopher each drove in runs with RBI singles as well.

The Canaries open a three game home series tomorrow with the Chicago Dogs at 7:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

