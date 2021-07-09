Defense for Jason Ravnsborg asks for Joseph Boever’s psychiatric records

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The legal team representing Jason Ravnsborg filed a motion on July 9. This one asking for access to Joseph Boever’s psychiatric records.

Ravnsborg hit Boever last September on a dark stretch of Highway 14. Boever died as a result.

In the paperwork that was filed on July 9. Ravnsborg’s attorneys say that Boever had told friends that his preferred method of suicide would be to “throw himself in front of a car”.

The paperwork also claims that Boever had been seeing mental health providers.

The defense also cited medication that had been filled the day before, but only 12 of the 90 pills remained. The medication in question can cause suicidal ideations.

Ravnsborg’s legal team also claims that in the weeks before the accident Boever had been acting “erratically”, putting Boever’s state of mind in question on that September night.

Ravnsborg, who faces three misdemeanor charges for the accident, is scheduled to go to trial in August.

