Fireworks ‘mishap’ sends four people to the hospital

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Four people ended up in the hospital after what authorities are calling a fireworks “mishap” in a Rapid City suburb.

The Rapid City Tribune reports firefighters were called late Thursday evening to a grass fire in Rapid Valley.

According to a report from the Pennington County Fire Service and the Rapid Valley Fire Department, the fire stemmed from a “mishap” during a private fireworks display.

Bystanders were able to bring the fire under control but not before the four people suffered minor injuries. They were taken to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

