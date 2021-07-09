Avera Medical Minute
Fireworks ‘mishap’ sends four people to the hospital

File
File(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Four people ended up in the hospital after what authorities are calling a fireworks “mishap” in a Rapid City suburb.

The Rapid City Tribune reports firefighters were called late Thursday evening to a grass fire in Rapid Valley.

According to a report from the Pennington County Fire Service and the Rapid Valley Fire Department, the fire stemmed from a “mishap” during a private fireworks display.

Bystanders were able to bring the fire under control but not before the four people suffered minor injuries. They were taken to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

