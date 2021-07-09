Journey Through Spink County offers local history guide

REDFIELD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the rest of July, visitors to Spink County can participate in a contest to visit as many local historical sites as possible, and learn a little history along the way.

The second year of ‘Journey Through Spink County’ comes after the Visitor Center in Redfield was looking for something to get people active last year during the pandemic, visiting local historical sights.

“Last year, people just weren’t moving anywhere and we thought, ‘Oh, we’ll give them an opportunity to see things and react to them.’” said organizer Mary Lou Schwartz.

The sites were picked due to their relevance in the early days of the county, and also may be sites that aren’t well known to many.

“I know I never learned about a lot of it before I started working here a few years ago. A lot of things I’ve learned working here at the Depot and even at the museum.” said Spink County Museum Interim Curator Macy Fliehe.

Visitors can enter a contest to visit as many of the sites as they can, and post a photo of each one to the Visitor Center’s Facebook page. The more sites people visit, the better chance they have at winning tickets to the Pheasant City Drive-in Theatre, plus cash to spend while there. And along the way, learn new things about their own backyards.

“I always think their home stories are very important. They need to know about different sites, they need to know the stories. They need to know who settled here, and what they lived in and how they lived.” said Schwartz.

More information about the contest can be found here, and the list of historical sites can be found here.

