More Showers, Thunderstorms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a few showers and thunderstorms moving through the region. Once those move out, we’ll stay mostly cloudy around the region. Highs will range from the upper 70s in the east to the mid 80s out in central South Dakota. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will develop this evening into tonight and spread to the east. There’s a slight risk of severe weather in extreme southern parts of our region with the main threats being strong wind gusts and possibly some hail.

We’ll get a break from the action tomorrow morning, but more thunderstorms will be possible Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s again. The risk of severe weather tomorrow afternoon and evening will be minimal. Any storms should wrap up Saturday night and we’ll see decreasing cloud cover heading into Sunday. Plenty of sunshine around the region should help us warm back into the 80s.

The 80s will stick around for Monday, but we’ll see another chance for some showers and thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s for most. We’ll dry out through the rest of the week and we’ll warm up, too. Highs by next weekend will be in the low 90s.

