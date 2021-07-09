Mount Marty Names Augie Assistant Collin Authier New Men’s Basketball Head Coach

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - To rebuild their basketball program four years ago, Mount Marty University looked to former Augustana Vikings Cody Schilling.

To maintain the progress that started under Schilling, and elevate the program even farther, the Lancers are looking to a man who actually coached him at Augie.

“I coached Cody from 2008 to 2011, I was the graduate assistant. When he was the head coach here we watched many of his games, I would contact him and try to keep his head up because he was doing the right thing. He was building this from the ground up.” Collin Authier says.

Now former Augustana assistant coach Collin Authier will be charged with bringing Schilling’s plan full circle, today named the Lancers head coach, succeeding Todd Lorensen who resigned last month.

“The guys in the locker room have been through a tough time. An impromptu coaching change in the middle of the summer is hard. I’m committed to giving them the best basketball experience we possibly can this year.” Authier says.

He takes over a program that has shown consistent progress, winning 20 games and cracking the national rankings two years ago, playing for the GPAC Tournament Championship last season, and putting millions of dollars into renovations of Cimpl Arena and practice courts at the new First Dakota Fieldhouse.

What they’ve struggled to find is stable leadership. Authier will be the fourth head coach at Mount Marty since 2017.

“His vision for the future and wanting to root himself, and wanting to develop something that’s his, that’s impressive and it’s something that we admire. It was very intriguing and we want to see where he can take this.” Mount Marty Interim Athletic Director Andy Bernatow says.

“The funny part is that you really don’t have to say that you are going to be here, there’s just a lot of people that lie about that. At the end of the day this fits me and my family. I want to go somewhere where I can build. Where Mount Marty is right now that’s where Augustana was when coach (Tom) Billeter took over.” Collin says.

Ten of Collin’s 14 years in coaching were with Augustana, including the last seven as lead assistant recruiting some of the key players who would help the Vikings win the National Championship in 2016, a blueprint he’d like to follow in Yankton.

“I like getting up and down. Our philosophy at Augustana was if you can score 90 and hold them to 78 that’s kind of our goal. At the end of the day I understand we’re in an entertainment industry. We want to get people in the door the first time but we want to get people to keep coming back.” Authier says.

