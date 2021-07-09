OYO Sunflowers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Aaron and Doug are talking about how to grow “Sunbelievable” Sunflowers in your yard.

These smaller sunflower plants are good to grow in this area. They are very drought-tolerant and can handle the heat. You don’t need to do much upkeep on them, and can deadhead them if you want.

You can plant these as an annual in your yard, or use it in a container as a thriller.

