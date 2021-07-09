Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

OYO Sunflowers

By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Aaron and Doug are talking about how to grow “Sunbelievable” Sunflowers in your yard.

These smaller sunflower plants are good to grow in this area. They are very drought-tolerant and can handle the heat. You don’t need to do much upkeep on them, and can deadhead them if you want.

You can plant these as an annual in your yard, or use it in a container as a thriller.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Lee Smith
Colton man charged with animal cruelty in ‘gruesome’ death of dog, puppies
File
Man killed in boating accident near Clark
Daniel Diaz, 39, faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, peeping and prowling. He...
Dad tackles sex offender who broke into 5-year-old’s room
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital following a crash in Wichita. She did...
Pregnant woman killed in car crash, doctors deliver unborn baby
Miguel Angel Nunez, Jr.
Sioux Falls authorities arrest man wanted for murder in Minnesota

Latest News

Sioux Falls Regional Airport hosting job fair
Sioux Falls man’s lost wedding ring found at local car wash
Sioux Falls man’s lost wedding ring found in local car wash vacuum
Sioux Falls man’s lost wedding ring found at local car wash
Sioux Falls man’s lost wedding ring found at local car wash
$50 raffle tickets are being distributed for a chance to win 1 of 6 pink Bush Hog riding lawn...
Mow Down Cancer cuts into lawns, fights against disease