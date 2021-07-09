Reigning Summit Player Of The Year Max Abmas Returning For Senior Season

TULSA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Men’s college basketball fans at South Dakota and South Dakota State will see the reigning Summit Player of the Year and NCAA scoring leader next season.

Max Abmas announced last night that he had withdrawn his name from the NBA Draft and will return to Oral Roberts for his senior season.

Abmas led Division One with 24.5 points per game, including a career high 42 against SDSU back on February 13th.

