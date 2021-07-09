Avera Medical Minute
Reigning Summit Player Of The Year Max Abmas Returning For Senior Season

Oral Roberts star led NCAA Division One in scoring with 24.5 points per game
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TULSA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Men’s college basketball fans at South Dakota and South Dakota State will see the reigning Summit Player of the Year and NCAA scoring leader next season.

Max Abmas announced last night that he had withdrawn his name from the NBA Draft and will return to Oral Roberts for his senior season.

Abmas led Division One with 24.5 points per game, including a career high 42 against SDSU back on February 13th.

