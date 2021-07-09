Shower, Thunderstorm Chances to Continue Through Saturday Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- While it hasn’t been a lot, we have picked up some much needed rainfall over the past couple days with most spots picking up several tenths of an inch of rain with some isolated spots picking up more than that. That did come at a cost with some strong to severe thunderstorms late Thursday evening into the overnight hours. We do have more chances of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through Saturday night, but then conditions look to improve heading into the second half of the weekend.

TONIGHT: Chances for showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast as a low pressure system slowly tracks southeast. The better chance for showers and thunderstorms looks to be during the late evening into the overnight hours. There is a marginal risk for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms south of a line from Pierre to Worthington. Winds will be out of the E and NE at 5-15 mph. Lows drop back into the mid 50s to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue off and on throughout the day as the system slowly moves east. Heading into Saturday night, high pressure will start to move in, which will allow skies to clear out from west to east. Winds remain out of the N and E at 5-15 mph. Highs top out in the 70s to around 80. Lows drop back into the 50s to near 60.

SUNDAY: Sunday looks great with a sunny to mostly sunny sky and winds light out of the N and E. Humidity levels will be lower as well, so it’ll certainly feel better. Highs will top out in the 80s, which is around seasonal averages. Lows drop back into the 50s and 60s.

MONDAY: We’ll repeat Sunday’s forecast for Monday, but it’ll be just a few degrees warmer. Winds will be out of the N and E at 5-10 mph, but will gradually shift to the S and SE throughout the day into Monday night. Highs will be mostly in the mid to upper 80s with some lower 90s along and west of the James River Valley. Lows drop back once again into the 50s and 60s.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: Tuesday during the day looks good with sunshine, but then clouds increase Tuesday night with chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms returning as a cold front moves through. Highs will be in the 80s to low 90s Tuesday, falling back into the upper 70s to mid 80s Wednesday.

THURSDAY AND BEYOND: The forecast still trend warmer and mostly dry conditions, but there is a chance of spotty of showers and thunderstorms Saturday into Saturday night. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s, which will run near to slightly above average for the middle of July. The longer range models continue to support the idea of warmer and drier than average conditions beyond the 10-day forecast.

