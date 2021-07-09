Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls authorities arrest man wanted for murder in Minnesota

Miguel Angel Nunez, Jr.
Miguel Angel Nunez, Jr.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say Miguel Nunez Jr., 18, is now behind bars.

Nunez had an active arrest warrant out of Mower County, Minnesota for second degree murder. He had previously fled from deputies a month ago.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says Nunez was found Thursday evening in the attic of a home in central Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Police Department was called to assist, and after a joint effort between the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and Sioux Falls Police Department SWAT Team, Nunez was arrested peacefully and without incident.

