Sioux Falls Regional Airport hosting job fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A job fair for openings at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport will be held Tuesday, July 13th. The fair will feature more than 10 companies that have more than 50 openings.

The event will be at the Best Western Plus Ramkota Hotel from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM. That hotel is on Maple Street in Sioux Falls near Westport Avenue, just east of I-29.

You are able to walk into the fair because registration is not necessary. People who attend can learn more about open positions with flexible hours, competitive pay, and benefits.

Some of the companies that are looking for workers are FedEx, UPS, BOS Security, Subway, and United Ground Express. Job openings include ramp handlers for cargo airlines, ticket agents, restaurant workers, baggage screeners, and aircraft fuelers.

Five airlines fly out of the Sioux Falls Regional Airport, including Frontier, Allegiant, Delta, United, and American Airlines.

