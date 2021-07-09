Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota man killed, wife hurt in western Nebraska crash

File
File
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGALLALA, Neb. - A South Dakota man has died and his wife was hurt in a crash on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the crash happened late Wednesday afternoon just east of Ogallala when a car driven by 72-year-old Judy Kennedy crashed into the back of a U-Haul trailer stopped on the interstate for a vehicle fire ahead of it.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Kennedy’s husband and passenger in the car, 73-year-old William Kennedy of Watertown, South Dakota, was pronounced dead at the scene. Judy Kennedy was treated and released from an Ogallala hospital.

The patrol says the occupants of the Jeep pulling the trailer that was hit were not injured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Lee Smith
Colton man charged with animal cruelty in ‘gruesome’ death of dog, puppies
File
Man killed in boating accident near Clark
Miguel Angel Nunez, Jr.
Sioux Falls authorities arrest man wanted for murder in Minnesota
Daniel Diaz, 39, faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, peeping and prowling. He...
Dad tackles sex offender who broke into 5-year-old’s room
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital following a crash in Wichita. She did...
Pregnant woman killed in car crash, doctors deliver unborn baby

Latest News

Brookings Summer Arts Festival returning for 50th Anniversary.
Brookings Summer Arts Festival returns for 50th Anniversary
Brookings Arts Festival set to showcase unique art and artists
Brookings Arts Festival set to showcase unique art and artists
Minneapolis police vehicle damaged after it was involved in a fatal crash during a pursuit July...
Minneapolis to evaluate pursuit policy after motorist killed
Sioux Falls Regional Airport hosting job fair