Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota sees clunky rollout of medical pot rules

Marijuana in South Dakota
Marijuana in South Dakota(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press and Stephen Groves
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota government officials are scrambling to reach a consensus on rules around medical pot.

The rollout of the voter-passed law has been anything but smooth. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s office this week appeared to counter guidance from the Highway Patrol on medical marijuana ID cards issued by Native American tribes. But on Friday, Ravnsborg issued a statement saying he agrees with the Highway Patrol’s stance.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education is trying to work past state lawmakers’ objections to its proposed rules for allowing students to use medical pot at school.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Lee Smith
Colton man charged with animal cruelty in ‘gruesome’ death of dog, puppies
File
Man killed in boating accident near Clark
Miguel Angel Nunez, Jr.
Sioux Falls authorities arrest man wanted for murder in Minnesota
Daniel Diaz, 39, faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, peeping and prowling. He...
Dad tackles sex offender who broke into 5-year-old’s room
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital following a crash in Wichita. She did...
Pregnant woman killed in car crash, doctors deliver unborn baby

Latest News

File
Fireworks ‘mishap’ sends four people to the hospital
File
South Dakota man killed, wife hurt in western Nebraska crash
Brookings Summer Arts Festival returning for 50th Anniversary.
Brookings Summer Arts Festival returns for 50th Anniversary
Brookings Arts Festival set to showcase unique art and artists
Brookings Arts Festival set to showcase unique art and artists