South Dakota sees clunky rollout of medical pot rules

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota government officials are scrambling to reach a consensus on rules around medical pot.

The rollout of the voter-passed law has been anything but smooth. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s office this week appeared to counter guidance from the Highway Patrol on medical marijuana ID cards issued by Native American tribes. But on Friday, Ravnsborg issued a statement saying he agrees with the Highway Patrol’s stance.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education is trying to work past state lawmakers’ objections to its proposed rules for allowing students to use medical pot at school.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.