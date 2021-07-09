South Dakota’s laziest race helps domestic abuse survivors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It may be one of the shortest races of the year, but it’s set to make a huge impact. The Compass Center is holding their second annual 0.5K race Saturday in Sioux Falls.

South Dakota’s laziest race is back.

“It’s a 0.5K so 500 and some feet of just fun,” said Michelle Trent executive Director of the Compass Canter.

The event will include walking and rest stop activities.

“You know, the topics that we deal with are not always about laughter and fun. And so when we can infuse some laughter and fun in the world of people we’re always happy about that,” said Trent.

All the funds will go towards services offered at the Compass Center. They are a non-profit providing counseling, support, and advocacy to survivors of sexual and domestic abuse.

“Helps make sure that our doors are open, that we’re here when victims need us 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Trent.

The 0.5K will help people like Holly Wethor.

“I hit a rock bottom and I crawled out of that dark place and now I’m living today because of them,” said Wethor.

The Compass Center is helping her heal from an abusive relationship.

“I met with one of the therapists there and then I also got in touch with the victim advocate who goes with you to court and it has literally changed my life,” said Wethor.

“It’s made me a better person, I still go every single week and it’s been almost two years.”

This year, funds are especially needed for the non-profit.

“We’re also going into a challenging year knowing that there are victims who were in violent situations during COVID that couldn’t get out and now are coming forward. We currently have a waiting list for our counseling services,” said Trent.

With a busy year ahead, staff hope people can walk the event. So people like Wethor can continue to take steps forward in healing.

South Dakota’s Laziest Race kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. at Remedy Brewing. Registration is $40.

Online registration is available Friday here or you can register in person Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

