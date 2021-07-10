Bad weather boating safety reminders in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Following the recent boating accident near Clark, South Dakota, South Dakota Game Fish and Parks wants to remind boaters of safety tips during bad weather.

“Probably the most important thing, when visibility is restricted is to just slow down,” Joe Keeton said, a law enforcement specialist for South Dakota Game Fish and Parks.

It’s also critical to make sure that your boat is visible.

“You can never go wrong with your lights being on, even during the daylight because anything you can do to make yourself seen by other boaters is safety,” Mike Hagan said, an avid boater.

However, it’s more than just lighting up your boat. You’re supposed to have a red light on the left side of your boat, a green light on the right side of your boat, and a white in the back all the way around.

“When you’re on the water and you can see a red light and white light or a white light and a green light or just a white light you can tell which direction that boat is going,” Keeton said.

It’s important to keep an eye on the weather if you plan to be on a lake. However, some boaters will stay out on the water through bad weather.

“Some people travel to South Dakota from miles and miles away just to fish. If it’s raining out or poor weather, foggy, cold, they’re still going to go out and fish, and that’s all fine and good but they need to be safe when they do it,” Keeton said.

If you are a new boater or just want to get some reminders on boating safety. You can find courses on the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks website. South Dakota does not require boater safety courses but these courses will allow you to boat in states that do.

