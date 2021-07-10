Bracket Competition Begins At SDGA State Match Play Championships

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a round of traditional qualifying the SDGA State Match Play Championship began it’s bracket, match play format with 64 on the men’s side and 13 competing for the women’s title at Hillsview in Pierre.

Click on the video viewer for women’s quarterfinal highlights from:

-Hallie Getz vs. Natalie Young

-Lauren Tims vs. Reese Jansa

-Maggie Murphy vs. Shannon McCormick

The women’s semifinals and championship are tomorrow. The men will have 3rd round and quarterfinal play with their semifinals and championship on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.