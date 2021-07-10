Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Campfires banned in Boundary Waters, fire danger high

Campfire safety.
Campfire safety.(WAGM)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELY, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - Forest Service officials have temporarily banned campfires in the Superior National Forest, including the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, and closed some lakes and access points because of four wildfires burning in the area.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting high or very high wildfire danger across most of northern Minnesota. The Delta fire is the largest and is burning south of Snowbank Lake about 19 miles east of Ely. Officials estimated it at 62 acres in size and believe it was caused by lightning.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
South Dakota man killed, wife hurt in western Nebraska crash
File
Man killed in boating accident near Clark
Miguel Angel Nunez, Jr.
Sioux Falls authorities arrest man wanted for murder in Minnesota
Jerry Lee Smith
Colton man charged with animal cruelty in ‘gruesome’ death of dog, puppies
Sioux Falls man’s lost wedding ring found at local car wash
Sioux Falls man’s lost wedding ring found in local car wash vacuum

Latest News

G-20 finance ministers back plan to stop use of tax havens.
G-20 finance ministers back plan to stop use of tax havens
Critical race theory graphic
South Dakota Educators Association avoids stance on NEA “Critical Race Theory” vote
Cow Farm
President Biden signs new executive order encouraging competition in several industries
President Biden signs new executive order encouraging competition in several industries
President Biden signs new executive order encouraging competition in several industries