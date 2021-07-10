Avera Medical Minute
Dallas Goedert Eager To Take On Bigger Role With New-Look Eagles

Britton native will have new head coach and quarterback in Philadelphia in his fourth season
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In his first three years as an NFL pro Britton native Dallas Goedert had plenty of stability with the Philadelphia Eagles.

That all changed this offseason and now the South Dakota State alum figures to take on an even greater role in year four.

Dallas was back in South Dakota this week for a pair of kids clinics in Aberdeen and Brookings. Soon he’ll be back in Philly for Eagles Training Camp beginning on July 27th.

This year he’s got a new head coach in Nick Sirianni who replaces Doug Pederson and he’ll be catching passes from either Jalen Hurts or Joe Flacco after the Eagles traded North Dakota State alum Carson Wentz to Indianapolis.

It’s essentially made Dallas one of the longer tenured players on the Eagles, and he’s expected to have an even bigger role in their offense this year with ninth year pro and fellow tight end Zach Ertz likely to be cut or traded before the season starts.

