G-20 finance ministers back plan to stop use of tax havens

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The world’s top finance officials have endorsed plans for a global minimum corporate tax.

Ministers from the Group of 20 countries representing most of the world’s economy announced their backing at a meeting Saturday in Venice.

Under the global 15% minimum tax plan, companies would be taxed by their home countries if their profits overseas go untaxed. That would be a deterrent to moving profits to countries with very low tax rates, so-called tax havens.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a global minimum tax level would stop a “self-defeating” competition in which countries have lowered their rates to attract companies.

Details remain to be worked out ahead of approval by G-20 leaders in October.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

