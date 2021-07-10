Hot Harley Nights raises fund for Make-A-Wish

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over the past 25 years, Hot Harley Nights has raised over 3.5 million dollars for the Make-A-Wish foundation.

“Just to bring some goodness into their lives. They’ve been dealing with so much. Any cause that involves helping children we’re right there to support,” Jimmy Enteman said, the co-owner of J & L Harley Davidson in Sioux Falls.

Jordan Osmand is a volunteer for the event and her parents were volunteers back when it was just getting started. She was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and was offered to make a wish.

“It’s just really exciting to be able to have that to look forward to when I’m done with everything,” Osmand said.

“Wishes bring entire communities together to really rally behind a wish kid and their families at a time in their life when they need it most,” Sue Salter said, the president and CEO of Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

Hot Harley Nights has, and continues to help benefit families in need.

“It’s just one of those great organizations that do so much for people in our community and all the money raised by Hot Harley Nights stays in South Dakota,” Enteman said.

If you’re unable to attend Hot Harley Nights over the weekend but still wish to help out you can make a donation on the Make-A-Wish South Dakota’s website.

