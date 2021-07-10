Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Hot Harley Nights raises fund for Make-A-Wish

By Cordell Wright
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over the past 25 years, Hot Harley Nights has raised over 3.5 million dollars for the Make-A-Wish foundation.

“Just to bring some goodness into their lives. They’ve been dealing with so much. Any cause that involves helping children we’re right there to support,” Jimmy Enteman said, the co-owner of J & L Harley Davidson in Sioux Falls.

Jordan Osmand is a volunteer for the event and her parents were volunteers back when it was just getting started. She was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and was offered to make a wish.

“It’s just really exciting to be able to have that to look forward to when I’m done with everything,” Osmand said.

“Wishes bring entire communities together to really rally behind a wish kid and their families at a time in their life when they need it most,” Sue Salter said, the president and CEO of Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

Hot Harley Nights has, and continues to help benefit families in need.

“It’s just one of those great organizations that do so much for people in our community and all the money raised by Hot Harley Nights stays in South Dakota,” Enteman said.

If you’re unable to attend Hot Harley Nights over the weekend but still wish to help out you can make a donation on the Make-A-Wish South Dakota’s website.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
South Dakota man killed, wife hurt in western Nebraska crash
File
Man killed in boating accident near Clark
Miguel Angel Nunez, Jr.
Sioux Falls authorities arrest man wanted for murder in Minnesota
Jerry Lee Smith
Colton man charged with animal cruelty in ‘gruesome’ death of dog, puppies
Sioux Falls man’s lost wedding ring found at local car wash
Sioux Falls man’s lost wedding ring found in local car wash vacuum

Latest News

Hot Harley Nights raises fund for Make-A-Wish
Hot Harley Nights raises fund for Make-A-Wish
G-20 finance ministers back plan to stop use of tax havens.
G-20 finance ministers back plan to stop use of tax havens
Campfire safety.
Campfires banned in Boundary Waters, fire danger high
Critical race theory graphic
South Dakota Educators Association avoids stance on NEA “Critical Race Theory” vote