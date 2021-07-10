Saturday’s Rain Will Lead to a Beautiful Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Some more much needed rainfall fell late Friday night into Saturday morning for the eastern parts of the area. Rain chances will diminish for the next few days, paving way for some beautiful Summer weather to return. Don’t worry though, we do have another chance of rain by the middle of the week.

TONIGHT: The system that brought the showers and thunderstorms the past few days will move away from the area and high pressure will settle in. Some scattered showers will continue across the southeastern parts of the area, but skies will gradually become mostly clear to clear overnight. With the moisture in place from the recent rain, areas of fog could develop overnight. Winds will be out of the N and NE at 5-10 mph. Lows drop back into the 50s.

SUNDAY: Other than some scattered clouds in the afternoon, skies will be mainly sunny for the second half of the weekend. There could be some areas of fog through mid-morning. Winds will be rather light out of the E and NE along and east of the James River Valley and SE along and west of there. Highs will top out in the 80s, right around to perhaps a couple degrees below seasonal averages. Lows drop back into the 50s Sunday night with light winds and a mainly clear sky.

MONDAY: We’ll repeat the forecast from Sunday for our Monday with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds in the afternoon. The only difference is winds will be out of the S and SE at 5-15 mph, which means slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will generally run 85-90 with some mid 90s possible in central South Dakota. Lows fall back into the mid 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: Most of Tuesday will be dry with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Clouds will increase into the afternoon from west to east ahead of a cold front. That will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. Right now, models have the system bringing in 0.25-0.75″ of rain with isolated higher amounts. Highs will be in the 80s to around 90 Tuesday, cooling back into the 70s and low 80s Wednesday.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Sunshine looks to return to round out the upcoming week. Some model solutions want to introduce spotty chances for showers and thunderstorms during this time, but for now, I will keep chances of rain below 20%. Highs looks to be in the 80s with some 90s west Friday.

NEXT WEEKEND AND LONG-TERM: Models continue to diverge at what’s going to happen next weekend and longer term. Some want to bring in showers and thunderstorms and others with lots of sunshine. For now, I will go in the middle and say there will be sunshine with isolated chances of showers and thunderstorms. Please stay with the First Alert Weather Team as we continue to watch the model trends in the days and update the forecast. Highs look to be in the 80s and 90s. The latest CPC 8-14 day outlooks, which runs from July 18-24, shows a warmer and drier weather pattern.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.