Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

NFL Linebacker Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

Barkevious Mingo (Source: DraftBrowns.com)
Barkevious Mingo (Source: DraftBrowns.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Police say NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Mingo, who currently is with the Atlanta Falcons, was arrested Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington in North Texas. Mingo was released after posting a $25,000 bond. His attorney did not immediately return an email seeking comment on Saturday.

Mingo signed in March with the Falcons. He was chosen by Cleveland as the sixth overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft. He also has played for Chicago, Houston, New England, and Seattle during his NFL career.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
South Dakota man killed, wife hurt in western Nebraska crash
File
Man killed in boating accident near Clark
Jerry Lee Smith
Colton man charged with animal cruelty in ‘gruesome’ death of dog, puppies
Miguel Angel Nunez, Jr.
Sioux Falls authorities arrest man wanted for murder in Minnesota
Sioux Falls man’s lost wedding ring found at local car wash
Sioux Falls man’s lost wedding ring found in local car wash vacuum

Latest News

Austin Haskins Saturday Evening Forecast
Austin Haskins Saturday Evening Forecast
Hot Harley Nights raises fund for Make-A-Wish
Hot Harley Nights raises fund for Make-A-Wish
Hot Harley Nights raises fund for Make-A-Wish
Hot Harley Nights raises fund for Make-A-Wish
G-20 finance ministers back plan to stop use of tax havens.
G-20 finance ministers back plan to stop use of tax havens