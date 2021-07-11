A Beautiful Start to the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After some much needed rain the past few days, Sunday’s weather turned out great with some sunshine and comfortable temperatures along with lower humidity. Skies in spots have been a little hazy thanks to wildfires up in Canada. This will continue at times the next few days but should begin to subside as winds shift late Sunday night into Monday.

TONIGHT: High pressure will give us a mainly clear sky with a light and variable to calm wind. There could be some areas of patchy fog overnight once again. Lows drop back into the 50s to near 60, so very comfortable.

MONDAY: High pressure will move down to our south and east, so winds will shift to the S and SE at 5-15 mph. A weak area of low pressure will slide in to the west Monday afternoon but rain chances will remain at bay. Highs will be a touch warmer as well, topping out in the 80s east with 90s west. Lows will run 55-65.

TUESDAY: Most of the day looks great with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. A stronger area of low pressure with an associated cold front will slide in Tuesday night, which will increase the clouds and bring in a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will move in during the evening west and is not expected to reach the James River Valley and I-29 corridor until after midnight. Highs top out in the mid 80s to low 90s with lows in the 60s. Dewpoints will start to tick back up as well, into the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will continue off and on throughout the day as the system progresses east. The good news is that the severe weather potential is very low to none as of now. The cloud cover and rain chances will drop highs back into the 70s to low to mid 80s. Dewpoints will climb into the 60s, so a rather muggy day as well.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Sunshine returns to round out the work week. A few lingering showers is possible very early Thursday morning along and east of I-29. Another wave of energy could bring a few showers and thunderstorms Friday night. Highs both days will be in the 80s with low 90s west. Dewpoints will be in the 60s, so the muggy conditions look to continue.

NEXT WEEKEND AND BEYOND: There’s now a slight chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday, but Sunday is still looking good with sunshine. The beginning of the following week as of now looks great with plenty of sunshine and no precipitation chances. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s with the warmer temperatures west. Humidity levels look to remain on the muggier side as well. The latest 8-14 day outlooks, which runs from July 19-25, still shows a chance of warmer and drier than average conditions.

