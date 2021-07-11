Bryce Hammer Repeats As SDGA Match Play Champion

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A rematch of the 2020 SDGA Men’s Match Play Championship ended with the same result, though a bit more dramatic, in 2021 at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.

In the morning semifinals Bryce Hammer defeated Ryan Neff 5 & 3 and Ryan Jansa beat Michael Keeton 5 & 4 to set up a rematch of last year’s championship final that Hammer won 2 & 1.

This one came down to the wire, with Hammer making birdies on his final two holes to defend his title and defeat Jansa 1-Up.

