Bryce Hammer Repeats As SDGA Match Play Champion
Defeats Ryan Jansa 1-Up In Rematch Of Last Year’s Championship
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A rematch of the 2020 SDGA Men’s Match Play Championship ended with the same result, though a bit more dramatic, in 2021 at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.
In the morning semifinals Bryce Hammer defeated Ryan Neff 5 & 3 and Ryan Jansa beat Michael Keeton 5 & 4 to set up a rematch of last year’s championship final that Hammer won 2 & 1.
This one came down to the wire, with Hammer making birdies on his final two holes to defend his title and defeat Jansa 1-Up.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.