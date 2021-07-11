Avera Medical Minute
Canaries Lose Slugfest With Chicago

Birds drop second straight 13-10
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A cool and brisk Saturday night in Sioux Falls made for a Birdcage Special between the Chicago Dogs and Sioux Falls Canaries. In a game that featured a combined 33 hits the Canaries bid to rally from seven runs down failed in a 13-10 defeat.

In defeat the Canaries’ (19-28) Wyatt Ulrich did extend his hitting streak to a club record 29 games. Ulrich went 2-5 with a run scored. Nick Gotta went 3-5 with two runs scored and four RBI. Shamoy Christopher hit a three-run homerun, his third of the season.

The Dogs (30-18) swung the bigger bats on this day, however, getting three homeruns. Michael Crouse led the offensive onslaught by going 3-6 with a homerun (7), five RBI and two runs scored.

The two teams conclude the series tomorrow at 2:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

