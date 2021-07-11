Avera Medical Minute
Dogs Finish Off Sweep Of Canaries

Birds fall 3-2 and finish homestand 1-6
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even on a day when the Sioux Falls Canaries held the Chicago Dogs to just two hits they still couldn’t get a victory.

Chicago did all their offensive damage in the fifth inning, the key blow a two-run homerun from Ryan Haug that proved the difference in defeating the Canaries 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at the Birdcage.

Sioux Falls (19-29) was swept in the series despite outhitting the Dogs 8-2 in the finale. Trey MIichalczewski’s RBI single in the fourth inning gave the Canaries their first lead of the series at 1-0.

Anfernee Grier walked to lead off the Chicago (31-18) fifth inning, advanced to third after a stolen base and groundout, then scored with two outs on a wild pitch by Ty Culbreth to tie the game. Former Canary Grant Kay then drew a walk to set up Haug’s homerun.

Sioux Falls got a run in the bottom of the inning on an RBI groundout from Jabari Henry but never scored again and left nine on base.

It wasted an otherwise brilliant effort from Culbreth. He worked eight innings, striking out six and allowing two hits and three runs.

The Canaries open a four game series in Sioux City tomorrow night.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

