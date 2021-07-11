Pierre’s Hallie Getz Wins Third SDGA Women’s Match Play Championship

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The last time the SDGA State Match Play Championships were held in Pierre in 2016, capital city native Hallie Getz won the women’s championship.

Five years later it’s deja vu at Hillsview Golf Course.

Getz defeated Tavia Rutherford 1 up this morning and then hit a 70 foot birdie on 17 in the championship match that proved the difference in defeating 2019 state champion Maggie Murphy 1 up.

It’s her third match play championship with a 2018 victory in Rapid City sandwiched in between.

The men’s semifinal and championships are tomorrow. Defending champion Bryce Hammer will face Ryan Neff, who upset Will Grevlos in the quarterfinals this afternoon. The other semifinal will be between Ryan Jansa and Michael Keeton. Those semis go off in the morning with the winner’s squaring off for the title in the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.