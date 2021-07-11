Sioux Falls Little League Wins District Title & Returns To State Tournament

VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the Road to Williamsport open again as the Little League World Series returns after it’s COVID-19 cancellation in 2020, the Sioux Falls Little League team passed their first mile marker on Sunday in Valley Springs.

Boosted by a twelve strikeout no-hitter from Gavin Weir Sioux Falls defeated Brandon Valley 10-0 in the district championship to qualify for the South Dakota State Little Tournament for the first time since 2018.

Weir’s no-hitter came on the heels of his teammate, Maddux Munson, throwing a no-hitter in their only other tournament win.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!

Following their loss Brandon Valley squared off with Pierre for the final district spot in the state tournament. The Capital City All Stars defeated Brandon Valley 3-0 to join the four team state field.

The State Tournament will be held in Rapid City in two weeks.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.