Sioux Falls Swim Team Sanford Power Invite Brings In More Than 600 Swimmers

28 teams from six states converge on Midco Aquatic Center
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s a busy week at the Midco Aquatic Center with the three day Sioux Falls Swim Team Sanford Power Invite bringing in 28 teams from six states and featuring over 600 individual swimmers.

Competition began last night and wraps up tomorrow.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from some of Saturday’s finals featuring:

-Aberdeen Swim Club’s Gena Jorgenson winning the girls’ 400 IM

-Sioux Falls Swim Team’s Matthew Sorbe taking the boys’ 400 IM

-Aberdeen Swim Club’s Joseph Grebner flying past the field in the 50 Meter Freestyle

