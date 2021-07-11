Three South Dakotans Likely To Go In Early Rounds of MLB Draft

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Major League Baseball Draft begins tomorrow and three South Dakota prospects could hear their names called pretty early.

Rapid City native and Louisville infielder Cooper Bowman, Rapid City Post 22 pitcher Branson Kuehl, and Harrisburg outfielder Chase Mason are all ranked inside the top 250 prospects. That means the trio are most likely to hear their names called on Monday when rounds two through ten are held beginning at noon.

Mason could become the first South Dakota prep position player to be drafted since 2001. He’s with his Harrisburg Legion teammates in the Twin Cities at the Gopher Classic through tomorrow, with a doubleheader at Yankton scheduled for Tuesday.

They could be Chase’s final legion games if he turns pro. If he keeps playing with Harrisburg that’ll mean he opted to play college ball at Nebraska next year.

Either way, don’t expect there to be a TV on or anything special in the dugout as he awaits what could be a life changing call!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.