Thunder Draw With LC Aris In Home Finale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Thunder wrapped up the home portion of their schedule at McEneaney Field with a 2-2 draw against LC Aris on Saturday night in National Premier Soccer League action.

It marked the second time this season that the Thunder (2-6-3) had played the Wisconsin based club to a draw. Natinael Ayalew scored early to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. LC Aris would score the next two goals yet Tyler Limmer scored the tying goal in the final seconds of extra time.

The Thunder wrap up their 2021 regular season on Friday in Duluth against Duluth FC.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

