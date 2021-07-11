Yankton Fury Edge Sioux Falls Renegades Explosion In State Softball Semifinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A week after the Ringneck Tournament the softball diamonds at Sherman Park are once again buzzing as the South Dakota State Tournament prepares to crown a champion.

Play began yesterday and was slightly delayed by rain this afternoon. Championships will be tomorrow in all age divisions.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from the 16U Semifinals in which the Yankton Fury defeated the Sioux Falls Renegades Explosion 3-1!

