Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Boever’s psychiatric records allowed in fatal crash trial against AG Ravnsborg

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (left) is interviewed by law enforcement...
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (left) is interviewed by law enforcement officials during the investigation into a fatal crash.(South Dakota Dept. of Public Safety)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Joseph Boever’s psychiatric records will be allowed in the trial against South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Ravnsborg struck Boever with his vehicle in September near Highmore. Boever died as a result of the crash.

Ravnsborg’s defense attorney filed a motion on Friday requesting access to Joseph Boever’s psychiatric records. In the paperwork that was filed on July 9, Ravnsborg’s attorneys say that Boever had told friends that his preferred method of suicide would be to “throw himself in front of a car”.

Boever’s family confirmed he had been admitted for depression last year but never said he never thought about killing himself.

On Monday, the motion to admit Boever’s psychological records stands. The State argued against the motion, saying the records weren’t relevant to the charges.

Ravnsborg, who faces three misdemeanor charges for the accident, is scheduled to go to trial in August. The trial was moved to a Stanley County courtroom Monday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the...
Gov. Noem criticizes other Republican Governors for their COVID-19 response
Sioux Falls Police investigating after 18-year-old shot, hospitalized overnight
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Jeremiah Peacemaker
Prosecutors will not seek death penalty in Watertown homicide case
A car was swept away in floodwaters Saturday morning in St. Louis. A 12-year-old girl was swept...
Girl, 12, dies after car swept away in Missouri floodwater

Latest News

Called off last year due to the pandemic, the Aberdeen Area Senior Games are back on, open to...
Senior Games return to Aberdeen
Severe weather will be possible.
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
Records: Iowa troopers going to border at ‘no cost to Texas’
Two die in weekend crashes on South Dakota highways