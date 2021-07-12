Avera Medical Minute
Gov. Noem criticizes other Republican Governors for their COVID-19 response

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the...
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla. Gov. Noem announced Tuesday, June 29, 2021, that she will join a growing list of Republican governors sending law enforcement officers to the U.S. border with Mexico. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(John Raoux | AP)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DALLAS, T.X. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem spoke during day three of the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday.

During her CPAC speech, Noem asked the national audience to help her ‘save America’ and said that ‘Biden’s America’ doesn’t represent the country she grew up in.

The South Dakota Governor highlighted many topics during her time on stage, including her choice to send troops to the southern border and her view on the kind of history that is being taught in schools.

However, her most notable comments came as she criticized other republican governors on their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Let’s talk about rewriting history. We’ve got republican governors across this country pretending they didn’t shut down their states, that they didn’t close their beaches, that they didn’t mandate masks, that they didn’t issue shelter in places. Now, I’m not picking fights with republican governors, all I’m saying is we need leaders with grit,” Noem said.

Noem spoke just hours before former President Donald Trump took the stage on the last day of the CPAC.

