Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Iowa tourism staff offering incentives to visit

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (Dakota News Now) - Iowa is giving away a $200 weekly voucher through the “Fuel Your Trip” initiative to encourage visitors to choose Iowa as a travel destination. Iowa’s tourism staff is also encouraging visitors to utilize passports to explore state parks, byways, wineries, and breweries. We spoke with Jessica O’Riley, with Iowa’s Tourism Office, about participating and how it is benefiting the state.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the...
Gov. Noem criticizes other Republican Governors for their COVID-19 response
Sioux Falls Police investigating after 18-year-old shot, hospitalized overnight
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Jeremiah Peacemaker
Prosecutors will not seek death penalty in Watertown homicide case
A car was swept away in floodwaters Saturday morning in St. Louis. A 12-year-old girl was swept...
Girl, 12, dies after car swept away in Missouri floodwater

Latest News

“It is a tremendous need over the next several years to bring people Sioux Falls to work the...
Sioux Falls Growing Pains: workforce and housing
Called off last year due to the pandemic, the Aberdeen Area Senior Games are back on, open to...
Senior Games return to Aberdeen
Severe weather will be possible.
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (left) is interviewed by law enforcement...
Boever’s psychiatric records allowed in fatal crash trial against AG Ravnsborg