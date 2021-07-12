Avera Medical Minute
Oh My Cupcakes! brings out splash of summer with new seasonal flavors

Oh My Cupcakes! brings out splash of summer with new seasonal flavors.
Oh My Cupcakes! brings out splash of summer with new seasonal flavors.(Shane Trail)
By Scott Engen
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the city’s most popular cupcake shops is having some fun with their menu this summer.

August will mark 12 years since Oh My Cupcakes! opened in Sioux Falls.

Owner Melissa Johnson says what started as a small operation has grown into a dream come true.

“Over the years, we’ve really expanded and grown,” Johnson said. “In the beginning, it was just my daughters and me, and a couple of friends who were along for the ride. Now we have a team of about 40 Cupcake Ninjas.”

One key to making the business click, consistently creating new recipes.

“We like to keep it interesting and fresh so that we’ve got cupcakes that are here every day, your tried-and-true favorites, but also you’ve got some that vary,” Johnson said.

July’s seasonal flavors bring out a splash of summer.

“This month, we have Dreamsicle, Pina Colada, and Peach Bellini, so we have three different Summer Drink Series flavors,” Johnson said. “Nice, cool, and refreshing.”

Oh My Cupcakes! has even taken on full-size cakes by popular demand.

“We added cakes a couple of years ago and over the last 6 months they’ve really just taken off,” Johnson said. “They’ve become a huge part of what we do each and every day.”

What could be bringing people back each day could be more than just the cupcakes.

“I wanted to create a certain feel for people when they walked in the door,” Johnson said. “I wanted them to feel like their troubles could melt away and they could feel really special in this place.”

Oh My Cupcakes! has two Sioux Falls locations. One at 57th Street and Western Avenue, the other on East 10th Street.

