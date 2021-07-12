Prosecutors will not seek death penalty in Watertown homicide case

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty in the case of a man charged in a Watertown homicide.

Jeremiah Peacemaker is facing a first-degree murder charge in the killing of 28-year-old Kendra Owen last September.

Owen’s body was found in her Watertown residence on Sept. 2. Peacemaker was arrested the following day.

First-degree murder comes with the possibility of the death penalty in South Dakota, but Watertown Radio reports prosecutors have decided not to pursue that option. Peacemaker could still face up to life in prison if convicted.

Peacemaker’s trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 18.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.