Senior Games return to Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Called off last year due to the pandemic, the Aberdeen Area Senior Games are back on, open to participants 50 and older.

Participants in four age divisions will be able to compete for top spots in a number of activities, ranging from track and field events all the way to an 8-ball pool. Aberdeen Parks, Recreation and Forestry Recreation Superintendent Gene Morsching said however, it’s a great way for seniors to try new things and make friends at the same time.

“So we also encourage people to try it for the first time. At the track and field events on Saturday, we’ll have people be out there, they’ve never thrown a javelin. Well here’s their chance to throw a javelin, and it’s a lot of fun,” said Morsching.

While the games are based in Aberdeen, they’re open to anyone 50 and older to participate. Morsching said often they’ll have people travel from other parts of the state looking to get active.

“It’s open to people from all over the state. We actually have people that come in from around the state.”

Morsching said the games are also a warm-up for some, for the state senior games later in the year. But he said it’s not a requirement to try too hard at the area games.

“The good thing also is the state is in Watertown in September, and this is not a qualifier. You can just go to the state event as well. So you don’t have to do a local event to be a part of the state event,” said Morsching.

