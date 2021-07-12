Several events celebrating Jazz & Blues music in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society is hosting a weeklong celebration of jazz and blues music. It started on Saturday, July 10th with a Jazz Crawl. It ends Sunday, July 18th with a Gourmet Wine & Jazz event. It’s a wine and food pairing event with the pairing of special music as well at R Wine Bar. Tickets are $150 per person and can be bought online.

One thing that’s going on the entire week is an exhibit at the Visual Arts Center at the Washington Pavilion. It focuses on the history of JazzFest and the Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society. The exhibit features historical posters, guitars from the 25th JazzFest anniversary, video montages of past JazzFests, and a historical timeline of the society.

There is a variety of free and paid events happening all week long. The performances include local and national musicians.

One of the free events is the Jazz Camp performance happening Friday. The camp is from Tuesday through Friday, and Friday’s performance will give them the chance to show what they learned. The performance is at 7:30 PM at O’Gorman High School.

You can see a full list of events online.

