Sioux Falls police investigate shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting in the city after a teenager showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to Sgt. Cullen McClure with the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers were called to a local hospital about 3:40 AM Monday. It was for an 18-year-old man, who showed up to the hospital after being shot in the stomach.

The man is expected to be okay. Officers are still investigating details surrounding the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.