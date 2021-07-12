Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls police investigate shooting

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting in the city after a teenager showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to Sgt. Cullen McClure with the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers were called to a local hospital about 3:40 AM Monday. It was for an 18-year-old man, who showed up to the hospital after being shot in the stomach.

The man is expected to be okay. Officers are still investigating details surrounding the shooting.

