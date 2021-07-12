South Dakota Renegades Win Twice To Claim 18U Summer Softball State Title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Needing to beat the undefeated South Dakota Phoenix twice to claim the South Dakota 18U Summer State Softball Tournament, the South Dakota Renegades got a complete game, ten strikeout performance from Heidi Vortherms to win game one 6-0 and followed that up with a 5-2 victory in game two to claim the title on Sunday afternoon at Sherman Park.

Ashton Dorman knocked three hits, including a three-run homerun, and drove in four runs to support Vortherms in the opener.

Vortherms picked up the win again in game two allowing two runs over four innings and striking out five. Haley Grimmius led the offensive attack with 3 RBI.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.